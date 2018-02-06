Celebrate Meridian’s birthday with a free gym or badminton session

Say ‘happy birthday’ to Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre – and enjoy a free gym or badminton session this weekend to celebrate.

The leisure centre, run by Magna Vitae Trust, is eight years old this week – its actual birthday being today (February 6).

More than 350,000 visits are now made to the centre every year, and current manager Naomi Baker says that its popularity continues to grow.

Ms Baker said: “Each year, the centre goes from strength to strength and we have some fantastic upcoming projects to help push the centre to be bigger and better.

“However, first and foremost we always ensure we put our customers first and ultimately provide better facilities to help customers look great, feel great and live a great life.”

The leisure centre, opened by East Lindsey District Council in 2010, was taken over by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture in 2015 as part of the authority’s transfer of leisure and entertainment venues.

To celebrate the Meridian Leisure Centre’s birthday, staff at the centre are offering the following free sessions on Saturday (February 10).

• Free badminton courts

• Free mini fitness introductions into the fitness suite

• Free usage of the fitness suite all day

To book a free mini introduction at the centre or a free badminton court on Saturday, contact the Meridian Leisure Centre directly on 01507 607650.

Visit www.magnavitae.org for more information.