CCTV released after thefts from Co-op stores in Alford and Mablethorpe

Police are appealing for information regarding thefts from Coop stores in Alford and Mablethorpe and would particularly like to speak to two men caught on CCTV.

The incidents both took place on Monday, December 18.

Do you know these men? Police are asking for help with their investigation following thefts from Co-op stores in Alford and Mablethorpe. ANL-171228-112744001

Two men entered the Lincolnshire Co-op Food Store on Church Street, Alford, before taking a selection of coffee, honey and sweet products.

During the same day, the two men entered the Co-op store on Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe, before taking a selection of meat joints and fish.

PCSO Billy Spence is asking for help with the investigation.

Police are particularly eager to hear from anyone who knows who these two men pictured are. The police would like to speak to them as they believe they can help with enquiries.

Police are asking for help in identifying men following thefts from Co-op stores in Alford and Mablethorpe. ANL-171228-112711001

If you know who they are, or know anything about the incident in general, please call 101 and state that this is for the attention of PCSO Billy Spence under Incident 178 of 18 December.