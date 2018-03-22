CCTV image released after theft from M&S in Skegness

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man they believe could help them with an investigation into a theft from a store in Skegness.

A man - described as in his late 50s,wearing a beige baseball cap and carrying a metal walking stick – entered the M&S store on Burgh Road at about 3pm on March 2, before taking a selection of meat products.

Anyone who knows the person pictured is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting incident number 247 of 2 March.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always call 999