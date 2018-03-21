CCTV image released after theft from Co-Op store in Skegness

Police are appealing for help in identifying a woman following a theft from a Co-Op store in Skegness.

A person distracted a member of staff to steal two one litre bottles of Bells Whiskey and two bottles of Fairy washing up liquid.

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 4.

The police believe the woman pictured may be able to assist in the investigation.

If you recognise this woman, or this is you, call police on 101, quoting reference 18000056180.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org