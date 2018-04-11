CCTV image released after beauty products are stolen from Skegness store

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man they believe could help with inquiries into a theft from a Skegness store.

The incident took place at Savers in Lumley Road on February 2.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “A person entered the store and pocketed beauty products before leaving the store without paying for the items.

“We are appealing for help to identify this man as we believe he may be able to assist our inquiries.”

If you recognise the man you can report it by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 18000123762, or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000123762.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org.