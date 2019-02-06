Caterex team vow trade show will be back in Skegness

A major coastal trade show that for many businesses marks the start of preparing for the new summer season has been cancelled.

The shock announcement regarding Caterex, which should have been celebrating its 36th year, was made less than three weeks before the launch of the annual exhibition.

It is sad, but there comes a point when you are a small team that your head has to rule your heart and unfortunately we have had to cancel the exhibition June Howard, Business Development Manager for SECWHA

Traders and businesses in the hospitality industry would have been heading for the Richmond Holiday Park today (Wednesday) for the start of the two-day event.

A statement by June Howard, Business Development Manager for organisers Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA), said: “For reasons beyond our control, It is with great regret that the executive have had to take the decision to cancel Caterex 2019.There were a number of factors that contributed to this,including illness, which meant that we were unable to deliver the show in 2019.

“Caterex has been in existence for over 35 years and this is the first time the show has been cancelled. As you can imagine, it was not a decision that was taken lightly and we realise a lot of people will be disappointed.

“We would like to thank everyone for their help, support and understanding and we will be back in 2020!”

The Caterex trade show has been running since 1983 and over those years has displayed the very best in catering, with excellent displays and samples from small local businesses to national giants.

“People have been so supportive since we announced the news,” said June. “We had been very excited about this year and had a mix of old and new trade stands lined up.

“We want everyone to know, though, that we will be back next year.”

SECHWA will remain busy with its Rest Assured awards scheme, which gives accomodation providers who are members a quality assured recommendation that visitors to the coast and the Lincolnshire Wolds can recognise and feel confident when booking.

A new hospitality guide has been launched and a scheme is also on the cards to help promote the area’s hospitality industry. June said: “We will also be launching a new scheme too so there is a lot to be excited about about.”