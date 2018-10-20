Caterex 2019 trade show in Skegness open for bookings

Autumn hardly seems to have started - but the hospitality industry along the Skegness coast is already looking towards next spring and the start of the 2019 season.

Bookings are now being taken for trade stands at the annual Caterex trade show - which will open for its 36th year at Richmond Holiday Park on February 6-7 next year.

The event is a one-stop exhibition of everything required by the hospitality industry - from food for cafes and restaurants, to linen and products for bathrooms and toilets in hotels and B&Bs. It attracts hundreds of customers from a wide area, stretching along the coast as well as inland, many of which give accommodation providers and restaurants an early season boost by staying in the town.

For 2019, the show also hopes to address a growing call to be eco-friendly and cater for special dietary needs, including gluten free and vegan.

“Many of our customers were delighted last year to find everything they needed,” said June Howard, Business Development Manager of Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA).“From the feedback we got from cafes and restaurants, there is a call for eco-friendly goods, such as chip cartons and takeaway food boxes, so we would be pleased to welcome any traders who can supply these.”

Exhibitors are provided with free tea and coffee and car parking over the two days. “We are really looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and customers - old and new - in 2019. It’s amazing to think the exhibition has been going for 36 years and continues to attract hundreds of people to stay and eat in Skegness at a quiet time of year for the industry.

To book a stand or free tickets to visit exhibition visit www.caterexskegness.co.uk



