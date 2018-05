Firefighters freed a casualty from a vehicle after an accident in Addlethorpe yesterday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was alerted at 1.19pm and two crews from Skegness was scrambled to Hides Lane.

‏The emergency service tweeted: “Both crews from @SkegnessFire attended a RTC on Hides Lane in Addlethorpe. Crews released one casualty using manpower and made the vehicle safe.”