Cash for Skegness lighting in £567k council spend

Council leaders at East Lindsey District Council plan to spend £567,000 in Skegness, including new IT solutions, replacement vehicles and lighting.

The authority’s executive is holding a special meeting to discuss the changes to its capital programme.

The biggest spend on the agenda will be £240,000 to go towards a replacement roadsweeper and tractor, and a skid steer loader for sand clearance.

Documents before members say: “These new vehicles are for service delivery within the Neighbourhoods team to aid in street cleansing, beach cleansing and grounds maintenance.”

The council will be told that a £100,000 portion of the spend will be raised through the sell-off of the old vehicles, meaning only £140,000 should need to come out of the reserves.

Members will also look at an increased spend on lighting for the Skegness Foreshore – in particular at the Tower Esplanade.

The documents say: “The existing scheme requires an additional £137,000 for lighting now that a successful tender has been received.

“This scheme is now at a higher specification than that originally approved… with the aim of improving the offer at the coast for the visitor economy.”

Two other spends the council will look at are based around IT, with £100,000 to be spend on a new all-in-one housing register and homelessness system to bring the authority’s services in house and a £90,000 “document management system” which the authority says is “reaching the end of its life”.

If approved the changes will see the authority end up with a budgeted capital spend of £10.387 million for 2019/20.