Cash for communities in Skegness area

East Lindsey District Councillors have been awarding grants to communities in the Skegness area

Alford and Mablethorpe - Councillor Stephen Palmer awarded £200 to the Rotary Club of Alford & Mablethorpe to purchase goods for their Christmas festival.

Friskney - Councillor Carleen Dickinson awarded £250 to Friskney Sports Association to help with running costs of the sports pavilion.

Friskney - Councillor Carleen Dickinson has awarded £250 to Friskney Womens Institute to help purchase an iron bench sited outside the village hall along with a commemorative plaque.

Halton Holegate - Councillor Jim Swanson awarded £100 to West Keal Parish Charities Trust to help purchase necessities for the less fortunate at Christmas.

Halton Holegate - Councillor Jim Swanson has awarded £100 to Halton Holegate Chapel and Church to help with rising costs of their Community Meal project.

Partney and Dalby - Councillor Will Grover has awarded £300 to Partney & Dalby Parish Council to help purchase a seating bench.

Skegness - Councillors Danny Brookes and Mark Dannatt have awarded £1,000 to Skegness Amateur Swimming Club to train their volunteers.

Spilsby - Councillor Rod Williams awarded £100 to Spilsby & District Flower Club to help with the costs for their Christmas Event.

Spilsby - Councillor Rod Williams has awarded £350 to the Spilsby Business Partnership to purchase temporary street signs.

Toynton All Saints - Councillor Jim Swanson awarded £200 to Toynton All Saints Parish Council to help with costs to produce a new annual newsletter for all householders in the village.

Willoughby and Sloothby - Councillor Alan Vassar has awarded £200 to Mumby Parish Council to help purchase litter picking equipment.

For more information about the Grants, please contact the relevant Councillors. Contact information can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/councillors