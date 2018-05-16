Carnival parade to start new summer festival for Skegness

The stage is set for a new summer carnival in Skegness which will start with the annual carnival parade.

An uutdoor stage will be in Tower Gardens for the whole week and bring with it a full schedule of live entertainment from local bands, singers, musicians, artists, groups, competitions and a headline act to finish the week.

The Skegness Summer Festival is sponsored by Visit Lincs Coast, part of the Lincolnshire Coast DBID, who are also supporting Grosvenor House Hotel’s East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival in the resort this weekend.

Organisers are working in conjunction with the Skegness Carnival and a whole host of local businesses and organisations to offer free, live event to take place in Skegness.

It starts with the traditional annual Skegness Carnival Parade on Sunday, August 12, and continues with live entertainment and events throughout the week, ending on Friday, August 17.

Batemans Brewery will be providing a licensed bar and ythere will be many food traders from around the world, charities, campaigning organisations and pedlars of the bizarre.

The festival will also incorporate the summer firework display, again organised by the Visit Lincs Coast team.

Event Organiser, Gary Starr said: “When I took over as Carnival Chairman, one year ago we knew it was time for change. I, along with several others had a clear vision of how to regenerate and modernise the events throughout the week whilst creating something new and original that would benefit the whole town of Skegness.

“ Keeping with tradition but creating a new Summer Festival was always our intention, and with the help of a select few visionaries and of course the main sponsorship from the Visit Lincs Coast team we are proud to be organising the first annual Skegness Summer Festival.”

Lisa Collins, from Visit Lincs Coast / Lincolnshire Coastal DBID who are the headline sponsor for the festival, said:

“The Lincolnshire Coastal BID/Visit Lincs Coast are delighted to be sponsoring this exciting new festival for Skegness. Combining music, dance, theatre, food and drink is sure to be a winning combination.

“Festivals appeal to all ages and the creation of this new event is bound to increase footfall and trade throughout the area and enhance the visitor experience. I’m sure it will also attract new visitors and encourage them to stay overnight, all of these things are key to the work the BID is doing to enhance and develop the area as a leading visitor destination”

For more information please email: info@skegsummerfestival.co.uk or visit our website or Facebook page.