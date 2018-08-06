Carnival parade starts free summer festival in Skegness

A vision to create a a free family festival l incorporating the traditional carnival parade is about to become a reality.

The all new Skegness Carnival and Summer Festival begins on Sunday, August 12, and runs through to Friday, August 17.

Gary Starr, chairman of the Carnival Family 2018, said: “We’re so excited about this week and all the events we have planned - and the good news is… It’s all completely free!

“One year ago we had a vision to create a Summer Festival which would incorporate the traditional carnival competitions and activities to become Skegness’s biggest free festival.

“With the help of some amazing people on our Carnival events team and through securing major funding from the DBID, (Visit Lincs Coast) headed by Lisa Collins, plus sponsorship from many business’s in the area including our Carnival Parade sponsor Duncan and Toplis - we can now proudly present the Carnival Parade and Skegness Summer Festival.”

The week includes live music, cabarets and family shows, Gary Starr Pantomimes will be performing a different show every day, Speciality acts and family magicians will be amazing and amusing the crowds, There’s beach competitions, pet shows, baby shows and action activities.

On Wednesday, the annual 999 day features special activities from the army. The will be acts from the main stage, a variety of stalls all week and a licenced bar from Batemans Brewery.

Gary said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you personally to the whole team; which this year has seen everyone working to achieve what others felt impossible, all done through positivity and friendship, and to everyone that has sponsored, funded, is taking part in, or is attending this year’s parade, or have generally helped in any way to get us to this stage - you have our eternal thanks.

“All the events are free to enter and we sincerely hope everyone has an amazing time.”

The Carnival Parade - with its theme Around the World in 80 Days - starts from the Coach Park at the back of Tesco at 1pm on Sunday and travels along the traditional route. T is live entertainment daily in Tower Gardens from 10am until 4.30pm.

* For more details visit the Skegness Carnival Facebook page.