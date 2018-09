Firefighters were called to Chapel St Leonards promenade yesterday after reports of a stretch of grassland on fire.

A crew from Skegness were alerted at 6.54pm and on arrival extinguished 20 sq metres of grassland on the Promenade.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue ‏tweeted they used beaters and water backpacks to extinguish the fire. The emergency service said: “Caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials. No injuries.”