Firefighters have said the cause of a grass fire in Winthorpe was ‘carelessly discarded smoking materials’.

A crew from Skegness attended King George V Walk at 1.37pm, where ‘a quantity of grassland’ was on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the fire was extinguished using one water backpack.

On Monday evening a crew from Skegness attended another fire in a field involving two portaloos off Burgh Road, Skegness.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.