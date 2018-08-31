Care home’s 100m-plus convoy raises hundreds for charity

A Skegness care home has raised hundreds of pounds for dementia care through a sponsored walk.

The fundraiser was held recently by Syne Hills Care Home, in Syne Avenue, in support of Alzheimer’s Society.

The ‘Memory Walk’ saw a group of residents, staff and more, complete a round trip to Compass Gardens, near the Clock Tower.

In all, 38 took part in the event – making for a convoy of more than 100m at times.

In all, they raised £466 for the cause.

Cheryl Curtis, activities coordinator at the home, said: “(It was) such an amazing sight and fabulous experience to witness so many residents, families, friends, children, staff, and supporters all making new memories together.”

The, last Thursday, a Hawaiian-themed summer fete at the home raised £634 for the residents comfort fund.

The fund is used for outings, entertainment, and games, but is also going towards the creation of a ‘secret garden’ at the home – a space of of quiet sanctuary for residents to share with family and friends.

“We care so much for our residents and this money goes along way for them,” Cheryl said.