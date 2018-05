A Skegness car park is closing while the Environment Agency commences sea defence work.

The work, which is due to start today, involves removing a pair of sea defence gates at the end of Princes Parade and is expected to take up to three weeks.

The gates will be replaced with a new section of the sea defence wall and the Environment Agency will also re-profile the access at this point into the car park to the same height of the defence wall.

Signs advertising the car park closure are in place.