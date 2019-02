An unattended candle has been blamed for a fire that damaged a greenhouse next to a property in Chapel St Leonards.

The candle was placed in the greenhouse to keep it warm, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

A crew from Skegness attended Trunch Lane in Chapel St Leonards at 5.30pm and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

There was fire damage to the greenhouse and contents, which was attached to a property.

