Can you help locate watches stolen from Spilsby?

Police are appealing for help to locate items stolen during a burglary in Spilsby.

The following expensive items were stolen from an address in Spilsby between February 1 and February 17.

• A ladies 18CT yellow gold Omega Deville watch with a tapered plated Milanese bracelet, ladder clasp and patterned Champagne dial.

• A ladies 9CT gold Rotary watch consisting of a white dial with a 9CT gold bracelet, ladder clasp and folding safety clasp.

• A ladies 9CT gold Rotary watch with a leather strap.

• Rectangle gold cuff links engraved with the letters ACP.

• A tie clip engraved with the name Andrew.

Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 167 of February 17, emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number 167 of February 17, or calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111