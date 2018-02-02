Campaigning women boost foodbank during conference in Skegness

Female campaigners from across the East Midlands gathered in Skegness for a conference - and gave a much-needed boost to the local foodbank. The East Midlands Labour Women’s Conference took place at the Storehouse in Skegness.

It highlighted just some of the work being done by female campaigners in the East Midlands – such as the Women’s Quilt and the No More Page 3 campaigns. Members also took along donations for the foodbank, filling over three crates of sanitary products, nappies and wipes.

A spokesman said: “Our attendees greatly enjoyed being in Skegness for the day – with some choosing to stay overnight and turn it into a weekend away.”

Pictured with the donation for the Storehouse are (from left) Fiona Brown, Elizabeth Middleton of the Storehouse, Karen Lee MP for Lincoln and Lilian Greenwood MP for Nottingham South.