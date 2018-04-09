Campaign to locate lost children is extended to Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

A campaign that helps families locate lost children has been extended to Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

Sandi Starfish has been introduced at the amusement park by Skegness Police. Sgt Amy Searby said: “It is a simple but effective idea where children wear wristbands with the parents mobile phone number on the inside and wait at a Sandi Starfish flag, knowing it is a safe place to go. If we can all work together to prevent the number of missing children it can only be a good thing.”

Vince Jeeves, Fantasy Island security manager, said: “This scheme will complement our current procedures for reuniting lost children with their parents/guardians and for vulnerable adults should they become separated from their friends and family.”

Paige Harris, Fantasy Island head of marketing, said: “Fantasy Island is continually seeking ways to support the local community and are delighted to be involved with the Sandi Starfish initiative.

“Providing a safe, family friendly environment to all of our visitors is what we as a company endeavour to achieve.”