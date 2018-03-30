Campaign to keep children safe on beach launches in Skegness

A campaign aimed at keeping children safe on the beach will be launched in Skegness today.

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be greeting Easter visitors at Skegness Railway Station promoting Sandi Starfish.

A flag will be placed on Skegness beach at the RNLI beach station during the holiday season which is a dedicated meeting point for missing children/vulnerable adults.

The RNLI have responsibility for this and will display when the point is staffed.

Children and vulnerable adults are being issued free waterproof wristbands which have the starfish logo on and the idea is for a mobile number to be written on the reverse (biro works) so when a “lost child/adult” is found their parent/carer can be contacted.

These will be issued to both children/vulnerable adults on the beach.

PCSO’s will also be issuing them and hopefully the train station staff, Aquarium, Natureland and Hildreds security will

all be on board too.

The funding has come from Skegness Town Council, and Sandi Starfish is already successful in Norfolk so hopefully

we can grow on the back of this.

The PCSOs will be at Skegness Railway Station between 10am and 3pm to launch the campaign.