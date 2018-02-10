Campaign to get wheelchairs on beach in Chapel St Leonards

Campaigners along the coast are moving closer to their goal of ensuring the elderly and disabled are not left shut inside when the weather warms up.

A crowdfunding effort for Chapel St Leonards has already raised more than £8,181 - enough to buy two beach wheelchairs - and now campaigners want to try and fund more.

Jonathan Earnshaw launched the crowdfunding campaign in the Facebook group Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans.

He said: “We are raising money to buy disabled beach wheelchairs on behalf of Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans for the community and our members who cannot get to go on the beach.

“Quite a few members of the group are disabled and we wanted to help them to be able to enjoy the beach too in the summer.

“We tried to get Lottery funding, but because Skegness has its own scheme we were refused because the area already had them.

“But we have been overwhelmed by the support on the crowdfunding page, as well as Chapel Parish Council who donated £100, and support from businesses - so much so, we want to buy more beach wheelchairs now.”

To reach their new target, two charity days have been organised - one on June 2 at the Beachcomber, including a dog show, all-day entertainment and a charity motorbike ride from Willingham Woods bike cafe to the Beachcomber - and another all-day event at the Moody Cow pub on September 8.

The group is seeking donations for both days of anything from cuddly toys and food tins to business services and viuchers/hampers

Wheelchairs can be rented free from April with a refundable deposit of £50, which is returned when the wheelchair is checked.

The group is also looking for storage for the wheelchairs near the beach at Ingoldmells.

For any enquiries about the charity days, motorbike charity ride, or the wheelchairs please contact Jonearnshaw@hotmail.com or join the Ingoldmells and Chapel fans on facebook.

To support the campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kev-wright-1?utm_source=Facebook