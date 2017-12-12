Calls to recycle right this Christmas

Lincolnshire’s Waste Partnership is asking county residents to take extra care with recycling over the Christmas period to ensure it is not contaminated.

Increased levels of contamination in recycling bins have resulted in a reduction in the overall recycling performance in Lincolnshire and the partnership is again calling on Lincolnshire residents to help keep recycling rates up and costs down.

Ian Taylor, Lincolnshire County Council’s environmental services team leader (Waste), said: “It’s important that Lincolnshire residents know what can and can’t be put in their different bins.

“If you are unsure if your local council can recycle something, please don’t put it in the recycling bin.

“By putting food waste in your recycling bin you cause contamination.

“Over Christmas people tend to have even more food waste than usual, and it can’t be recycled – be that your turkey carcass, cranberry sauce or leftover takeaways.

“We are urging people not to use the recycling bin as ‘just another bin’, if in doubt – leave it out.”

With food being at the forefront of people’s minds over Christmas and New Year period, it is vital residents are aware of the difficulties contamination can cause.

Executive councillor for environmental management, Eddy Poll, said: “We are asking residents to put all food waste in their residual waste bins or domestic waste sacks.

“If the packaging is suitable for your recycling bin, please rinse it first, otherwise it could contaminate other clean recyclable items.

“We usually find people want to recycle correctly and efforts are being made all the time to get the message out there.

“Figures show that around a quarter of recycling in Lincolnshire is contaminated and it is often because of food waste which has not been rinsed out of the packaging.

“By simply using the right bin for food waste, the quality of recycling in Lincolnshire will improve hugely.”

For more on what can go in recycling bins in different parts of Lincolnshire, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling