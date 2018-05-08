Call to join Bank Holiday clear-up in Ingoldmells

Volunteers are gearing up to clear a stretch of beach where visitors have dumped litter over the Bank Holiday.

Ian Man of Coastal Access for All was horrified about the amount of mess left behind on Skegness’ Blue Flag Beach even before Monday after the weekend’s hot weather brought thousands of people to the coast.

“It’s disgusting,” he said. “We fund the big clean-up every weekend. We’re trying, the council is trying but people are coming here and trashing the place.”

Among the items Mr Man found on his stroll were dirty nappies, towels, Nike trainers, plastic and tin cans.

Photographs of piles of rubbish were also posted on social media, including eight loaves of bread and uneaten sandwiches.

‎Dave Steiny commented: “I mean what the ****? Just walked passed this - over eight loaves of bread and half eaten sarnies, disgusting - just emptied all over the floor.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “The Bank Holiday weekend saw tens of thousands of people flock to Skegness to enjoy the sunshine.

“Teams from our Cleansing Service worked hard to do the best they could to keep on top of litter clearance and are continuing the clear up today.

“The unprecedented number of visitors that came because of the great weather did make it a challenge for our crews to get along the foreshore, which resulted in us not being able to empty some bins as quickly as we would have like to.

“However, on the whole the 300 or so bins on Skegness foreshore were emptied regularly and teams were also manually litter picking and maintaining public toilet provision.”

Saturday’s beach clean is taking place at another rubbish hot spot - a privately owned stretch of beach in Ingoldmells.

CAFA volunteers are meeting at Uncle Barry’s Cafe at 10am. ““We shouldn’t have to do this type of clean-up with volunteers. But we are very grateful to a number of businesses who have given us discount vounchers as an incentive to volunteers.”