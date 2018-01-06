Call for volunteers to help the blind living in isolation in Skegness

Volunteers are needed to help blind and visually impaired people in the Skegness area who are at risk of becoming isolated in their homes.

The Guide Dogs charity is looking for people to become ‘sighted guides’ to help people in their local community to get out and about.

Suzanne Allott, My Guide Ambassador for Guide Dogs said: “The scheme will help to change the lives of people who have become isolated because of their sight loss. Volunteering to become a sighted guide is a valuable skill for individuals and it’s a tangible way of making a difference to a blind or partially sighted person’s life today.”

“Guide Dogs recognises that dogs are not the solution for everyone. My Guide is a life changing scheme for the visually impaired. Losing your sight is an extremely difficult experience that leaves many people feeling isolated and alone.”

Nationally there are over 180,000 visually impaired people socially isolated due to their disability and the charity says its new service will bring independence to blind and partially sighted people in Lincolnshire. The pilot My Guide service will help people with sight loss get out of their homes and regain their confidence and independence. Journeys could be to the shops, to a café, or maybe a gym or swimming pool or any other activity the blind or partially sighted person wants to take part in.

For details call Guide Dogs on 0118 983 8753 or email hull@guidedogs.org.uk.