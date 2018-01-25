Call for more seating on promenade in Ingoldmells

A ‘generous’ donation from the employers of a volunteer who helps tidy the coast’s beaches around Ingoldmells has sparked a call for more seating along the promenade.

Ian Mann was presented a cheque for Coastal Access For All (Cafa) by Pat Dye on behalf of DFDS Seaways.

He said: “I ask my employer if they would like to help out with a donation.

“Although 55 miles away from the resort, DFDS Seaways they still made a generous donation.

“I shall be handing this cheque over to Paul Marshall of Cafa for funding towards future projects.”

The news was welcomed by Mr Marshall, who commented: “I thank DFDS Seaways for there generous donation. Thanks also to Ian Mann who has supported Cafa for many years and continues to help us with funding.

“We at Cafa have always wanted to do much more along our coast and we are glad of the funding coming through that will enable us to do much more.”

Mr Mann took to social media to announce the good news to the Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards areas and asked people what they would like to see along the promenade.

Many replied “more seating”.

Among the comments, Michelle Corden said: “Well done! I think seating would be lovely. There’s nowhere to sit whilst you’re out on a walk to take in the beautiful surroundings.”