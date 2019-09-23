Call for action in Skegness to save our planet

Students from Skegness Grammar School joined a global climate change protest at the start of a weekend which saw generations coming together in a call for action for our environment.

The students waved banners outside the Hildreds Centre in blazing sunshine for six hours on Friday, ahead of The U.N. Climate Change Summit which kicked off today in New York.

Students from Skegness Grammar School joined in the global Climate Change protest.

Then families came together on Saturday and Sunday to clean the beaches in Gibraltar Point and Chapel St Leonards..

Millions around the world took part in the “climate strike” day, with rallies across the county in Lincoln, Horncastle, Spalding and Grantham as well as Skegess.

Student Theo Griffiths, 14, was at the Skegness protest with Cloud Harney-Romero, Jack Clay, Elle Speight, Kaci-Shaye Anderson, Rhianna Wilson and Grace Moody, and said: “We simply saw the facts and other information put out by the UN, and were motivated by the likes of Greta Thunberg and UKSCN to join in with the global protest.

“Climate change needs to be recognised locally - we all need to work together to help prevent it.

Students from Skegness Grammar School who took part in the Climate Change protest. They are Cloud Harney-Romero, Jack Clay, Elle Speight, Kaci-Shaye Anderson, Rhianna Wilson and Grace Moody, plus parent Gladys Romero.

“A lot more can be done locally, and we want to lay the groundwork for that to happen.

“Through the protest, we educated others and raised awareness about the devastating effects of climate change. Hopefully, it will encourage people to think and take action, even if they only change a little bit.”

Parent Gladys Romero was there to support the students. She said: “They decided to strike from school as a way to voice their concerns and to join in a global movement. They made their own signs from repurposed cardboard and litter picked while spreading their message.

“The Hildreds Centre was very helpful, considering they hadn’t given any prior notice, they were understanding and supportive.

“There was a mixed response from the local community, especially online, where people feel emboldened by the screens.

”I’m extremely proud of them, Cloud is my daughter and Rhianna is her best friend, but I’m equally proud of all of them.

Beach cleans took place in Chapel St Leonards and Gibraltar Polint as part of other events taking place all over the country.

The event in Chapel St Leonards on Saturday was hosted by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Cuddle Earth.

Volunteers set off from the the North Sea Observatory and spent two hours collecting litter from the beach.

The event on Sunday at Gibraltar Point was part of the national Beachwatch scheme.

