Cake bake in Skegness raises £225 for Macmillan cancer charity

Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA) recently held a Macmillan coffee afternoon and raised a magnificent £235.

June Howard, Business development manager, said: “As accommodation businesses are busy on a Friday, we opted to hold this event on a Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Coun Sid Dennis and his wife Marie joined the SECWHA Macmillan coffee afternoon. ANL-180610-082159001

“Our thanks go the Richmond holiday centre, for donating the venue and helping in so many ways. I would also like to thank Mayor Coun Sid Dennis and his wife Marie for attending and supporting us.’

Chairman Mike Bradberry added: “It is the first time SECWHA have done this, so I am delighted that we raised so much money for this great cause.

“My thanks go to everyone who contributed to the success by donating raffle prizes, baking tasty treats or supporting it on the day.

“Cancer touches so many people and we are pleased to be able to contribute, even in a small way, to the work of Macmillan Cancer support who do such a magnificent job.”