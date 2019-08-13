Butlins put lotta bottle into recycling - and come up with bags

Guests at Butlin’s can now purchase new fold-away reusable pouch bags made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, thanks to a partnership with Jutexpo, the world’s leading eco-friendly reusable bag company.

The eye-catching bags have been made using Jutexpo’s HALT™ process, which turns post-consumer plastic into a soft, durable fabric called rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate), which is practical and can be wiped clean.

The bags, which come in red or sea green, bear the Butlin’s logo and are available to buy at its three resorts - Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead. Each bag is made using four plastic bottles.

Jutexpo has also produced a range of larger reusable shopping bags made from juco, a blend of cotton and jute, which are also available across all Butlin’s sites.

HALT™ bags are the first to have the integrity of certification to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

They are ethically-produced to the Jutexpo Standard, a set of the 10 key elements Jutexpo considers to be the minimum when it comes to ethical and technical standards, awards and credentials.

Butlin’s Managing Director Jon Hendry-Pickup said: “We are very proud to be stocking these new bags: it is essential that brands like Butlin’s do all they can to be as environmentally friendly and ethical as possible.”