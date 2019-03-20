Butlin’s Skegness placed in the top one per cent worldwide by TripAdvisor travellers

For the second consecutive year, Butlin’s Skegness resort has been given the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award, placing it in the top one per cent of properties worldwide.

Travellers’ Choice award winners are determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TriPAdvisor travellers worldwide.

In the 17th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognised 7,812 properties in 94 countries.

The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

Resort director Chris Baron said: “It is a tremendous accolade for our team. At a time when there are so many choices for families both here and abroad, areas such as service, value and quality really do make a difference.

“They are something we pride ourselves upon, so to be recognised by users of a site such as TripAdvisor is a huge reward for our team and for the effort they put in to making every break for every family as special as possible.”

Desirée Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. “Winners should be proud of their award as millions of travellers will consider this list when picking the perfect location for their needs this year.”