Firefighters were called to two incidents last night.

A crew from Skegness were called to Tower Esplanade at 5.21pm, where there had been severe damage to about 6sqm of hedge. The firefighters used a water backpack to extinguish it.

Then just after 2am, the crew went to Skegness Road, Ingoldmells, to a waste wooden pallet on fire, which they extinguished using one hosereel.