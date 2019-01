Firefighters were called to a false alarm at a demolition site in Skegness - only to be scrambled seconds later to a fire an industrial estate in the town.

Crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Boston attended a derelict building in Heather Road at 7.45pm and reported steady progress was being made in getting it under control.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the false alarm earlier in Rutland Road was caused by the building being demolished.