Busy Bank Holiday for Coastguard along Skegness coast

Scorching temperatures attracting thousands of visitors to the coast brought the inevitable challenges for the Coastguard.

On Sunday, HM Coastguard Skegness reported a total of five call outs.

Four were for missing children, all of whom were found safe and well,

A statement said: “Mablethorpe Coastguard assisted with one of the searches, where the child had been found sometime earlier and not informed anyone.

“Another was for reports of possible person in the water in difficulty opposite the pier.

“After a thorough search nothing was found and team stood down.

“Seven team members attended each tasking.

Bank Holiday Monday proved another busy day for the team, with the first tasking at 10.15am to find a suitable landing site for the air ambulance.

A statement by HM Coastguard Skegness described the response as “great teamwork” and said the site was secured with the help of RNLI Skegness and the RNLI.

Another tasking was to a young person on central beach who was having a fit. HM Coastguard Skegness said: “on arrival the casualty was in the care of LIVES first responder and a RNLI lifeguard. We got the person off the beach to a waiting ambulance.

“The next tasking was to a missing two-year-old boy.

“Once on scene it was established that the young boy had been found by the police. It’s been a really busy weekend with good outcomes.”

Anyone who spots someone in difficulty should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.