Businesses who have been lighting up Chapel St Leonards

A record number of businesses took part in this year’s Chapel St Leonards Christmas lights competition. Pete Keeffe, vice-chairman of Chapel Neighbourhood Management Forum, has congratulated the winners and said organisers were overwhelmed with the entries. He said: “We would like to thank Phil Durnall for going round with entry forms and Jon Challen from East Lindsey District Council for the judging.

“Carol Coates our NMF secretary will be round with the winners-trophies in due course.” The winners are: Licensed Winner - The Admiral Benbow; Retail Winner - Crumbs; Retail Runner-Up - The Hair Studio; Residential Winner - Shayne Ridley, St. Peters Cottage, Vine Road.