Businesses can have their say on ‘Love Lincolnshire Wolds’ plan

Tourism businesses in our area are being asked for their input on the latest Activity Plan from Love Lincolnshire Wolds.

Since 2016, East and West Lindsey District Councils have been working in partnership alongside businesses and organisations to promote the Lincolnshire Wolds as a visitor destination. As part of this the Love Lincolnshire Wolds branding, a website (www.lovelincolnshirewolds.com) and dedicated social media channels were launched, to give the Wolds greater brand recognition.

At the same time, a ‘Destination Management Plan’ was also launched which set out several activities to be undertaken to help raise the profile of the Lincolnshire Wolds. This plan was developed after research and consultation with businesses, visitors and potential visitors and identified people’s perceptions of the Lincolnshire Wolds, what brought visitors to the area and asked what activity could be undertaken to increase the number of visitors.

Following this, various activities have been undertaken to showcase all the Lincolnshire Wolds have to offer, including hosting journalists from national newspapers and magazines, production of three promotional films and new photography of the area, delivery of a digital marketing campaign with a reach of 3 million to date, ongoing development of the website, and more.

The Activity Plan now needs updating and tourism businesses based in the Lincolnshire Wolds can have their say on what it should include. Business can share their views on the support they feel they need, who they believe marketing should be targeted at and activities that the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Partnership should be undertaking. To take part in the consultation, go to: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/lovelincswolds. The consultation closes on May 25.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “We’re looking forward to hearing from tourism businesses in the Lincolnshire Wolds on what they feel we should be doing to raise the profile of the area even further.

“We’re incredibly pleased with the work the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Partnership has already done and with the impact it has had but we want to keep this momentum up and keep promoting the area as an attractive and vibrant visitor destination, so we’d love to hear how you think we should be going about that.”