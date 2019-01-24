Your chance to help name new Skegness restaurant

Readers of the Skegness Standard are being asked to help name a new restaurant opening in the resort.

The paper has teamed up with the Cookhouse and Pub chain to find a moniker for the venture, opening in Grand Parade in April.

An example of the food served by Cookhouse and Pub.

The restaurant is coming to Skegness as part of the multi-million-pound Premier Inn development.

The new hotel is being built on Pier Field as part of a mixed-use scheme, which will also include a KFC drive-through.

The person who ‘cooks up’ the winning suggestion will be treated to a three-course meal to celebrate with family and friends.

A spokesman for the business said: “With previous venues named after the local area such as The Stonebrook Cookhouse and Pub or Lakeside Cookhouse and Pub, why not take inspiration from Skegness’s local heritage.

“Pay homage to the community with nearby spaces such as Tower Gardens, The Embassy Theatre or even honour the historical Skegness Pier and promenade.”

Further inspiration may be found in the business’ description of its restaurants, which runs as: “With a fresh and inviting look, Cookhouse and Pub’s relaxed vibe combines the affordability of a pub, with the great food and service of a casual restaurant The delicious, seasonal menu will serve shoppers, families, friends and solo diners seven days a week, from breakfast through to dinner, drinks and Sunday roasts.”

It adds diners can expect ‘tasty grazers’, ‘seasonal specials’, 11-inch freshly baked flatbreads, ‘favourite pub classics’ such as pulled beef pie, mac ‘n’ cheese, and fish and chips, plus desserts.

To enter, write your suggestions on the Cookhouse and Pub Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cookhouseandpub) by Friday, February 1.

The best ideas will be shortlisted for public voting.