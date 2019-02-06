UK’s highest urban high wire attraction coming to Skegness

One of Britain’s highest urban hire wire attractions is coming to Skegness in time for the summer season.

Standing about 21 metres high (roughly, four double-decker buses on top of each other), Altitude44 comprises 44 obstacles, of all different shapes and sizes, spread across four giant-sized platforms, ready to be tackled on high wire.

This will provide a brilliant new attraction in Skegness and, I’m sure, will be a unique experience for those who tackle it Coun Steve Kirk, ELDC portfolio holder for coastal economy

The attraction, which will have a seaside theme and be based near Skegness outdoor pool off Grand Parade, is a joint project between East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) and Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

It is being developed in association with German company KristallTurm. This is the business’ first project in the UK, having provided such structures across the world – from Australia to China and the United Arab Emirates.

Work is currently set to start in late spring with completion in time for the summer season.

Welcoming the new development, Coun Steve Kirk, the portfolio holder for coastal economy at the district council, said: “I’m delighted to see that Altitude44 has been given planning permission. This will provide a brilliant new attraction in Skegness and, I’m sure, will be a unique experience for those who tackle it. Although, at nearly 70 feet high, I don’t expect to be one of them anytime soon unless, of course, there is a sizable donation to the mayor’s charity first!

He added: “Altitude44 is yet another wonderful project brought forward by Magna Vitae in partnership with ELDC.

“This substantial investment by the council comes hot on the heels of recent investments including the refurbishment at Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite and the ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’ project, along with the upcoming Tower Esplanade and Rockery Gardens improvements.

“This will be one more great reason for people to visit our wonderful town.”

Magna Vitae chief executive Mark Humphreys added: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing such an exciting and fantastic new attraction to Skegness, once again working with our partners at East Lindsey District Council.

“The council, together with Magna Vitae, has made significant investment into Skegness over the last 12 months and this is yet another fabulous addition. We firmly believe that investment into Skegness will bring significant benefits both to the resort, and East Lindsey as a whole.”

With this major new attraction included, East Lindsey District Council has invested almost £1 million into leisure facilities in Skegness in the last 12 months. Working with partners, the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, the council has refurbished the town’s Pool and Fitness Suite and supported the new ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’ VIP and entertainment function space at the theatre. All are operated by Magna Vitae.

Meanwhile, in another new development, a separate investment by Magna Vitae will see the complete refurbishment of the current refreshment kiosk, which sits next to the Skegness outdoor pool and the site of the new high wire. Accessed from Compass Gardens, the new eatery will serve stone-baked Italian pizza and is partnering with the Costa ‘Proud to Serve’ brand.

A new Altitude44 website is also being developed with online bookings opening in advance – register your interest now by emailing altitude44@mvtlc.org