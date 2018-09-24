Skegness’ indoor pool re-opens after £145k-plus re-vamp

Skegness’ indoor swimming pool has re-opened today (Monday, Spetember 24) following a £145,000-plus refurbishment.

The work at Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite, in Grand Parade, was a joint project by operators Magna Vitae (Trust for Leisure and Culture) and its partners at East Lindsey District Council.

It was the second major investment at the site this year.

Just four months ago, the venue’s fitness suite area and changing rooms were transformed in a £155,000 spend which involved new internal structures and the introduction of some of the most high-tech gym equipment on the market. User numbers since the refurbishment have been some of the highest ever seen at the site.

The indoor pool has been closed for the whole summer, with people using the centre’s outdoor facility for group exercise classes, general swimming and swimming lessons.

Improvements include new internal finishes and deck surround for the pool tank, plus a new-style finger grip edge profile to aid competition swimmers.

Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys said: “There is no doubt of the investment that is being put into Skegness as we look to ensure our customers are provided with the best facilities in the region.

“Of course, we apologise for the slight disruption that may have been caused during the works, however with such a lovely Summer people have enjoyed our outdoor facility.”

Coun Graham Marsh, portfolio holder for partnerships at East Lindsey District Council, said: “The £300,000 the district council has invested at the Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite this year means the people of Skegness and visitors to the area can access a first class leisure centre.

“Since we began working with Magna Vitae, we’ve undertaken a number of projects to ensure that the leisure facilities offered in the District are the best they can be and we have further investments planned at the Skegess Pool & Fitness Suite.”

The outdoor pool closed yesterday (Sunday, September 23) for the winter season.