Sales kiosks to replace former market in Ingoldmells

The owners of an Ingoldmells Caravan Park will take advantage of a hole left in the resort following the closures of a 27-year-old local market last year.

G.D. Hardy, which owns Hardy’s Caravan Park, has been given permission by East Lindsey District Council to place 10 timber-clad sales kiosks and a seating area on their land off Sea Lane.

Documents submitted to the council by Robert Doughty Consultancy said: “Following the closure of a local market in Ingoldmells, the opportunity has arisen to provide new sales kiosks to replace those lost in the area.

“This proposal would see the introduction of 10 sales kiosks to help satisfy the demand in Ingoldmells.”

They describe Sea Lane as “the core area for holiday amusements… dominated by arcades and the Fantasy Island complex.”

“The economy is dominated by tourism and holiday makers, thus the site is in an ideal location to serve passing pedestrians walking along Sea Lane where there is already a number of retail opportunities: they are in a prime location, easily accessible to the public and would contribute to and enhance the local economy,” said the report.

Ingoldmells Village Market closed last year following what family members said was “not an easy [decision] to make”.

Esther Scott, the owners daughter, said it had been financially and personally motivated.

In a post on the Save Ingoldmells Market Facebook page she said: “The decision to close the market was not an easy one to make but it is one that possibly economically should have been made before now.

“In the present economic climate, with rising business rates, increasing costs and the numerous additional car boot sales/markets it has no longer become cost-effective to run.”

“On a personal note, he is almost 70 years old and, as some of you may know, has already suffered one heart attack – he wishes to retire and spend more time with his grandchildren.” she added.