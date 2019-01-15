REVEALED: The family who have bought Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Centre in Winthorpe

The former Derbyshire Miners’ Holiday Centre site in Winthorpe has been sold – with promises from the new owners it will soon re-open.
It has been revealed to the Skegness Standard that the iconic building, which had been used as a holiday retreat by Derbyshire miners recovering from illness for 90 years, has been bought by the Smith family, who own other businesses in Winthorpe.
The official statement reads: “The Derbyshire Miners Convalescent Home in Winthorpe has been sold to new owners, the Smith family.
“The building, which has enjoyed a seafront location since 1928 and retains all of its original features, is soon to be re-opened whilst undergoing an extensive refurbishment programme.
“Further information about the building and its future opening date will be made available in due course.”
