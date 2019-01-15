REVEALED: The family who have bought Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Centre in Winthorpe

The former Derbyshire Miners’ Holiday Centre site in Winthorpe has been sold – with promises from the new owners it will soon re-open.

It has been revealed to the Skegness Standard that the iconic building, which had been used as a holiday retreat by Derbyshire miners recovering from illness for 90 years, has been bought by the Smith family, who own other businesses in Winthorpe.

Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Centre in Winthorpe is soon to re-open after being bought by the Smith family.

The official statement reads: “The Derbyshire Miners Convalescent Home in Winthorpe has been sold to new owners, the Smith family.

“The building, which has enjoyed a seafront location since 1928 and retains all of its original features, is soon to be re-opened whilst undergoing an extensive refurbishment programme.

“Further information about the building and its future opening date will be made available in due course.”

