New Premier Inn hotel in Skegness on schedule for April opening

Premier Inn have confirmed they are on schedule to open their new hotel in Skegness in April.

Windows are now being put in place behind the scaffolding of the development on North Parade, next to Skegness Pier.

The new Premier Inn hotel in Skegness is on schedule for an April opening.

Developers were given the green light for the 80-bed hotel on Pier Field in September 2016. The project also includes a KFC drive-thru and 190-cover Cookhouse and pub restaurant.

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, has confirmed it is investing approximately £8 million in the development. On opening, it is expected to create more than 40 all-year-round jobs, with recruitment to be focused in Skegness and the surrounding area.

Richard Aldread, Head of construction in the UK regions and Ireland at Whitbread, said: “The construction of our new Premier Inn and Cookhouse & Pub on Skegness Seafront is progressing well.

“The envelope of the building is now largely complete and the building contractors are busy fitting out the interior of the new hotel and restaurant, and completing the car park works.

“It’s an exciting time for the project as we work towards an April opening, and I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the construction of the development, especially East Lindsey District Council.”

