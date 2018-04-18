New caravan park plan in Skegness wins approval

Plans have been approved for the creation of a 29 static caravan park in Skegness.

Lincs Design Consultancy submitted plans to change the use of land off Burgh Road for the sitting of caravans.

The land surrounds existing holiday parks and leisure facilities to the north of the site.

Now, East Lindsey District Council has approved the proposals.

No objections were made against the application.

The plans will also involve constructing an internal access road for the site and planting of deciduous and evergreen plants.

An existing access road into the site from Burgh Road will be retained.

The developer said that the proposals will see increase visitors to the town.

In a design and access statement, they said: “The proposal will increase visitor capacity in the area and as the park will have no on site facilities, the extra capacity will have a strong benefit to the local economy through increased spending in the shops, pubs, restaurants and tourist attractions.”