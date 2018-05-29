Market takes part in campaign

Spilsby Market is once again participating in the Love Your Local Market campaign - which will see freebies given out to shoppers.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) which runs Spilsby Market, along with those in Louth and Horncastle, said the Love Your Local Market fortnight is the ideal time to get out and see what the market has to offer.

New traders have recently started at the markets, including a bakery stall at Spilsby - offering fresh cakes, breads and savoury products.

Throughout the fortnight stalls at ELDC’s markets will be decorated with Love Your Local Market branded materials and traders will be giving away shopping bags and shopping pads.

Portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “Love Your Local Market is a great campaign and it’s great to get our markets involved.”

He added: “There’s such a variety of stalls and traders across our market towns and there really is something for everyone, so I’d encourage our residents to get down to their local market and see what they can pick up.”

