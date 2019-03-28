Looking back on Business Awards win

With nominations for the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards now open, the time is ripe to catch up with some of last year’s winners.

First up is the Railway Tavern at Aby, near Alford.

The Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce member took home the Best Place to Eat Award (as sponsored by First College).

Run by Dawn and Keith Jacklin, along with their daughter Holly, the business impressed judges with its use of local produce, its track record of winning awards, and how it recovered after flooding in 2007.

Talking about why they decided to enter the awards, Dawn said: “We entered the East Lindsey Business Awards because we felt it was a chance to showcase the facilities and services we have at the Railway Tavern. Having grown the business from one that was closed and overcoming closure due to flooding, it has been an eventful 16 years.

“We pride ourselves on promoting local produce and giving quality home cooked food at a reasonable price and in home-from-home surroundings. Having recently launched two holiday cottages, it was also a chance to highlight those.”

For Dawn, winning the Best Place to Eat Award was the culmination of the hard work the family had put in to the business.

“We were so pleased to win,” she said, describing it as ‘an extremely proud emotional moment’.

“It also meant a great deal to our customers and who have supported us through thick and thin,” she continued. “The pub is a ‘way of life’ and a large commitment, a family business – our daughter has always been a huge part of it too. Sometimes we miss out on family occasions, but it is always lovely to share with our guests their special events.

“In addition to that it was great to be a finalist in the Accommodation Provider of the Year in our first full season with the cottages.”

Looking to the future, the business has plans for an extension and possibly a new accommodation unit.

Anyone interested in entering this year’s awards – or acting as a sponsor – should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.