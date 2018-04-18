Lloyds banking to close three branches across East Lindsey

Banking giants Lloyds are closing three branches in East Lindsey as part of a nationwide cut back that has put hundreds of jobs at risk.

Lloyds has confirmed branches in Mablethorpe, Alford and Coningsby will shut.

In all, 49 branches across the country will close with Lloyds blaming a change in customer habits.

More than 1,000 jobs are at risk but Lloyds says the majority will be re-deployed within the business.

The closures locally are a blow with just one bank left open in Mablethorpe, for example.

All three East Lindsey branches will shut in October.

However, Lloyds points out the number of customers using each branch has reduced significantly in the last 12 months.

In Coningsby, only 20 customers regularly use the branch on a weekly basis and in general, the number of customers is 86% less than the average for branches across the country.

Lloyds also stress there are alternative cash machine facilities in all three places.

Branches of Lloyds in main towns like Louth and Horncastle will remain open.

Other banks have pulled out of both towns - including NatWest and HSBC in Horncastle.