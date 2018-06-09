Information sessions for Triton Knoll onshore works, including almost 60km in underground cabling through Lincolnshire

With work set to start on the onshore part of a wind farm planned for off the coast of Lincolnshire, a series of public information events are to be held in the Boston area and beyond.

The Triton Knoll project will see almost 60kms of underground cabling laid from the landfall site near Anderby Creek, north of Skegness, to the National Grid substation at Bicker.

Work is set to begin on the onshore element of the £2billion scheme – which will also include a new substation near Bicker – this summer.

Ahead of this, communities near to where construction will take place are being invited to attend a series public information sessions to learn more about what will be involved (see sidebar for dates, times and locations).

On-hand on to answer questions will be the project team leading the Innogy development, as well as representatives from its leading contractors J. Murphy & Sons and Siemens Transmission and Distribution.

The sessions will include details on the following: the work being undertaken, project time frames, working hours, traffic management and access, site security, and staying in touch with the project.

Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “These public information days will provide a great opportunity for local people to find out important information about the next steps for the project, how we aim to work going forward and what people can do to stay in touch with us.

“We’re keen that Triton Knoll and our contractors demonstrate from the start our commitment to being a good neighbour with all our local communities.

“We look forward to meeting with local people in the coming weeks to answer their questions and provide information regarding the forthcoming works.”

* The public information days are taking place across six locations and four dates at the end of this month.

The session in the Boston area relating to the onshore cable route will take place on Thursday, June 28, from 2.30-7pm, at Frithville Village Hall, in Church Corner, Frithville.

The sessions taking place relating to the onshore substation near Bicker will take place on Tuesday, June 26, from 2-7pm, at Bicker Village Hall, in Cemetery Road, Bicker; and Thursday, June 28, from 2.30-7pm, at Swineshead Village Hall, in North End, Swineshead.

There is no need to pre-register.

More information about the project can also be found at www.tritonknoll.co.uk