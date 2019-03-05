Hundreds attend Skegness jobs fair - with dozens being offered jobs on the day

A recruitment fair in Skegness attracted 675 job seekers and 23 local employers - with several being offered a job on the day.

The event, held on February 20, was run by Job Centre Plus in collaboration with East Lindsey District Council (ELDC). Some of the area’s biggest employers were in attendance.

The council’s portfolio holder for coastal economy, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “It was absolutely superb to see the Jobs Fair again being so well attended and so many people eager to find employment. Even more satisfying is knowing that as a result of the Jobs Fair people are being employed here in Skegness. It is probably one of the most rewarding things that I am able to support both financially and in person through my portfolio.”

The first job was offered within just 20 minutes of the Jobs Fair opening by Fantasy Island - which went on to offer another 25 people employment on the day.

Another company, O2, had secured seven interviews also.

Walnut Care attend the Jobs Fair each year, Director David Weatherley said: “It is important to be part of the business community, to celebrate the great work that is being done and could still be done. We have attended for the past 6 years; it helps us to raise awareness as well as make appointments.”

Peter Hayes, Employment Advisor at Job Centre Plus was on hand to offer local employers advice and support.

He said: “Throughout the winter Jobcentre staff and our partners have worked closely with customers to enable them to be ready for this event. This support continues at the Jobs Fair with Jobcentre staff and partners attending to help and support the application process, we take pride in the journey they have taken and share their joy when they are offered employment”.