Hildreds team presented with award by TV celebrity

The Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness has scooped another industry gong - presented to staff by TV personality Nadia Sawalha.

The centre beat off compeition from 100 other shopping centres to be given a Purple Apple Award in London for its 2017 Community Halloween Event,

The family event saw shoppers taking part in a variety of spooky activities including ‘zombie Zumba’ and a zombie crawl.

Centre manager Steve Andrews admits to be a bit ‘excited’ to win and meet Nadia.

He said: “I am thrilled to bits not just with the award.”

“To be shortlisted out of hundreds of shopping centres - all with budgets running into millions and we won a Purple Apple award.

“I am so proud of not just my team, but my town too because this award was for just one event .

“As a bonus I also received a kiss and cuddle from Nadia Sawalha and found out I have been shortlisted for a Sceptre Award in June for ‘Centre Manager of the Year’.”

The Purple Apple Awards recognise effective shopping and town centre marketing.