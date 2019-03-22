Grants for East Lindsey businesses up for grabs

As East Lindsey District Council counts down to its next East Lindsey Business Awards, the authority is spotlighting other ways in which it helps enterprises in the area.

The council runs a number of grant schemes available to local businesses.

East Lindsey Business Awards 2018, held at the Southview Park Hotel, Skegness. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

* The Micro Business Grant (MBG) is available to companies that have up to nine employees. With up to £3,000 available to applicants, it can provide a helping hand for those businesses looking to take their next steps towards growth.

* The Shop Front Grant Scheme allows businesses to apply for between £3,000 and £10,000 to help enhance the appearance of their shop fronts.

* The Manufacturing Growth Incentive (MGI) offers support for manufacturing businesses looking to expand. It is open to such companies already based in East Lindsey, as well as those looking to invest in the area, and offers a refund of an agreed share of business rates on any new manufacturing floor space.

Details of all of the grant schemes the council currently offers can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/BusinessFunding.

Other support provided by the council includes the e-Business Brief, a monthly bite-size business briefing, and the Rural Lincolnshire Enterprise Hub, an informal, no-cost collaboration which brings together a growing number of local businesses to benefit from each other.

You can find more information on business support at 01507 613119.

Economic development officer at the district council Samantha Phillips said: “Working in the council’s Economic Development Team is fantastic as we get to meet the great businesses we have in the district.

“We’re always more than happy to chat with businesses about their plans and discuss how we can work with them. If we can’t support them directly, we’ll endeavour to help get them in touch with one of the other support providers in the area.”

** To enter this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards, for which the Skegness Standard is a media partner, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA