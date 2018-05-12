Go to work on a Red Arrow - and maybe visit Lincolnshire to celebrate RAF centenary

It’s not every day you get the chance to sit in a Red Arrow on your way to work – but commuters travelling through Birmingham New Street Station on Wednesday May 16 will be able to do just that.

The five metre Red Arrow model is the latest promotional activity to encourage more people to visit Lincoln and Lincolnshire by rail in 2018.

Throughout the day 170,000 commuters will get the chance to have their photo taken in the Red Arrow, enter a competition to win a free Lincolnshire holiday and take home information about Lincolnshire’s connections to the Royal Air Force and the events being organised to mark RAF100.

Organised by the Grantham to Skegness Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership and Visit Lincoln, the event is part of a nationwide campaign by the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) to encourage more people to explore the places that surround their local railway lines.

Kaye Robinson from Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to promote Lincolnshire’s railway line to thousands of commuters and visitors. Lincolnshire has so much to offer domestic and foreign travellers, especially during the Royal Air Force centenary year.

“By working with Visit Lincoln we are giving Birmingham travellers a reason to come to Lincolnshire by rail and take part in some of the show-stopping events that are planned across the year, such as Gallantry in the Air at RAF Cranwell or the Bastion in the Air Exhibitions at RAF Scampton.”

Charlotte Goy, from Visit Lincoln, added: “We did a similar promotion last year when we took five Knights, from the Lincoln Knights’ Trail, to King’s Cross train station. Not only did we succeed in promoting Lincolnshire as a place to visit by rail, but we also scooped an award for the best rail marketing campaign. We’re delighted to be working with Kaye and the Poacher Line team again. We share a common goal to bring more visitors to Lincolnshire and want to let Birmingham commuters know how quick and easy it is by rail.”

Poacher Line runs from Nottingham, through Lincoln and on to Skegness. Community Rail in the City is a flagship annual community rail event that promotes sustainable travel for tourism and recreation.

Community rail partnerships work at grassroots level to engage local communities, help people to get the most from their railways, and promote rail as a key part of sustainable, healthy travel.